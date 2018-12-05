AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia are focused on beating Thailand – Safawi

With a daunting task of beating Thailand to win a spot in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final, Malaysia have to beat the defending champions in their own home ground.

After a 0-0 draw at Bukit Jalil Stadium, Malaysia and Thailand have 90 minutes to find a winning goal that brings them to the final round.

Malaysian winger Safawi Rasid understands this and knows that the way they can dethrone the champions is by going all-out.

In the first leg, the Malaysians had countless chances to gain the upper-hand, but Tan Cheng Hoe’s men failed to convert and now the job gets a little tougher ahead.

As for Safawi, the 21-year-old has been impressive in the competition and he is hoping that the misses in the first leg won’t come back to haunt them at Rajamangala.

Speaking to AFF Suzuki Cup , he said: “In the first leg, we had many chances but me and my team-mates couldn’t score.

“For the 2nd leg, the team is already physical and mentally focused. Of course, if we lose we can’t go to the final, so we must give everything.”

Because of his performances, he is often called a ‘Wonderkid’ for Malaysia and while it flatters him, he knows the main goal is to get the win and that is what Malaysia are focused on.

He explained: “I don’t feel that I’m a wonderkid. There are so many other good young players in Malaysia. For me, that wonderkid title just motivates me to take my game to another level.”