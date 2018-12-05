AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Adisak Kraison focused on Thailand reaching final with win over Malaysia

Already with eight goals in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, it should be excusable for Thailand’s Adisak Kraisorn to try and reach the competition’s record for goals in a tournament of 10 as set by Singapore’s Noh Alam Shah.

However, the War Elephants’ star striker isn’t focused on this and has one target in mind – advancing to the final of the competition.

Speaking to AFF Suzuki Cup , he shared: “I have only become aware of these statistics through the media telling me.

“Of course, I want to score more goals and it would be a bonus to score more than 10 and break the record. But winning the competition is much more important.”

In the first leg against Malaysia, the Thais often found themselves on the back heel but have done enough to head into the second leg still tied at 0-0.

The 27-year-old feels the change of scenery will also mean a change in how the War Elephants will perform.

“I expect it will be an enjoyable game,” said Adisak. “In the first match in Malaysia, we were lucky not to concede any goals but I hope that tomorrow the fans will come to the stadium and cheer us to victory.

“First, we need to get on the scoresheet and we will take it from there. We will try to score as many as possible and I will do my best to find the net.”