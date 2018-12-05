AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Thailand vs Malaysia

In the second leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup match between Thailand and Malaysia, both teams have everything to play for following a 0-0 draw at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

With the venue switching to Rajamangala National Stadium, the War Elephants get the advantage of playing in front of their crowd but the Malayan Tigers will do their best to go into the finals.

Here are the predicted starting XI for both teams heading into the second leg:

THAILAND (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Chatchai Budprom

Defenders: Mika Chunuonsee, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Korrakor Wiriyaudomsiri

Midfielders: Thitipan Puangchan, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Thanaboon Kesarat

Forwards: Nurul Sriyankem, Adisak Kraisorn, Supachai Jaided

The defending champions failed to score an important goal at Bukit Jalil but have done enough that things are still level as they come home.

Now playing with a definite advantage at Rajamangala, the War Elephants look to field the same set of players they did in the first leg and hopefully this time they can get the goal that takes them through.

MALAYSIA (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Farizal

Defenders: Syahmi Safari, Aidil Zafuan, Shahrul Saad, Nazirul Naim

Midfielders: Akram Mahinan, Syamer Kutty, Safawi Rasid, Mohamadou Sumareh

Forwards: Norshahrul Idlan, Zaquan Adha

If possible, Malaysia would bring in the same XI they used in the first leg given the performance they had in front of their crowd.

However, there might be one change predicted in the left back position as Nazirul Naim may take Syazwan Andik’s place as the latter is still doubtful as of this writing.