AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Guus Hiddink visits Thailand ahead of Malaysia clash

Ahead of their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal match against Malaysia at the Rajamangala National Stadium, defending champions Thailand are looking to pull out all the stops.

And with all the preparations ahead of them, it seems they’re getting extra motivation as they shared a video legendary manager Guus Hiddink visiting the War Elephants and having a few words with Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac.

Hiddink is currently the coach of China’s U-21 football team and has an impressive resume of coaching big teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea and the Dutch national squad.

His quick visit may help Thailand get that edge as everything is left to play for in their clash against Malaysia after the two teams settled for a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.