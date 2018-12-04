AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Semifinal 2nd Leg: Thailand vs Malaysia – live stream, updates, when and where to watch

After the first leg finished in a goalless draw, Thailand host Malaysia at the Rajamangala Stadium for the decider on which team will earn a spot in the final.

Despite the Harimau Malaya’s good showing in Bukit Jalil Stadium, they weren’t able to capitalise on the chances that were given to them as Thailand held on to a stalemate. This time, it’s the War Elephant’s turn to take advantage of their home stadium and crowd support.

FT: Malaysia 0-0 Thailand! Disappointing night for Malaysia as they are unable to take advantage despite being on the front foot. Thailand, on the other hand, will be quite happy with the result. The tie will now be decided on Dec 5.#MASvTHA #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/e6XCTmWYQ6 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 1, 2018

Will Thailand be able to finish the job or will Malaysia pull off an upset and be the ones to challenge for the trophy?

Let’s find out.

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Thailand vs Malaysia takes place in on December 5, 2018 and kick-off is at 2000H HKT.

FOX Sports Asia will have all the latest news, features and opinions from the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as LIVE updates from all the matches through our live blogs right here.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Fans in the Philippines can watch this particular match on ESPN Sports 5.

For Myanmar-based fans, they can catch the action unfold via Sky Net Sports.

Vietnam-based fans can witness the clash via VTV networks.