Thailand underwhelmed in the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal against Malaysia, but their coach Milovan Rajevac is hoping his team will be back to their best when the two sides meet again on Wednesday.

The War Elephants were on the back foot throughout the evening at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur in the first leg and were lucky to come away from the fixture with a 0-0 scoreline.

But their Serbian head coach expects things to be different in the return leg to be held in front of their own fans at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

“In the first leg against Malaysia, we did not intend to play defensively. But with the atmosphere at Bukit Jalil, it boosted power for the Malaysian players. However, it will be totally different on Wednesday because we will have all our fans behind our back,” the 64-year-old coach said.

“I am ready for any situation, no matter what happens. Our goal for Wednesday is victory and we will try to score as much as we can and win the game eventually,” said Rajevac during the pre-match press conference of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The Thailand coach also stressed how important the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is to him and his players. “Everybody knows what we have to do and we know how important this trophy is for us. We know what the goal is. Our one and only choice is to get to the final,” the former Ghana coach said.