AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia will experience a nightmare – Chatchai Budprom

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 - Thailand - Chatchai Budprom

Goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom made a bold statement targeting Malaysia at the pre-match news conference for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal second leg, scheduled for Wednesday.

The two nations played out a goalless draw in the first leg as Thailand failed to score in a match for the first time in this tournament.

Despite Malaysia’s dominance in that game, the lanky stopper is confident of his team’s chances at the Rajamangala Stadium.

“Malaysia produced [a] good display in the first game, giving us a tough time at their home ground, but tomorrow will be the other way around,” Chatchai told the media.

“Since they [Malaysia] have landed in Thailand, I think they are well aware of what they will [face] tomorrow. They know what to expect. Different atmosphere, different people and places will make them realise that they are in Thailand where all the fans support the War Elephants.”

Chatchai’s confidence was obvious and he even teased the media in the room by “wishing Malaysia a good sleep tonight because they will experience a nightmare tomorrow.”

Thailand vs Malaysia will kick-off on December 5, 2018 at 2000H HKT. The venue is at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

