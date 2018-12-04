AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia will experience a nightmare – Chatchai Budprom

Goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom made a bold statement targeting Malaysia at the pre-match news conference for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal second leg, scheduled for Wednesday.

The two nations played out a goalless draw in the first leg as Thailand failed to score in a match for the first time in this tournament.

Despite Malaysia’s dominance in that game, the lanky stopper is confident of his team’s chances at the Rajamangala Stadium.

“Malaysia produced [a] good display in the first game, giving us a tough time at their home ground, but tomorrow will be the other way around,” Chatchai told the media.

“Since they [Malaysia] have landed in Thailand, I think they are well aware of what they will [face] tomorrow. They know what to expect. Different atmosphere, different people and places will make them realise that they are in Thailand where all the fans support the War Elephants.”

20′ What a save! Chatchai Budprom gets down quickly to deny Safawi Rasid! The youngster was sent through on goal by Mohamadou Sumareh with a delightful flick. #MASvTHA #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/ezHd3uabjM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 1, 2018

Chatchai’s confidence was obvious and he even teased the media in the room by “wishing Malaysia a good sleep tonight because they will experience a nightmare tomorrow.”

Thailand vs Malaysia will kick-off on December 5, 2018 at 2000H HKT. The venue is at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.