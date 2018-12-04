AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Semifinal 2nd leg: Vietnam vs Philippines – live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Vietnam go into the second leg of the semifinal clash against Philippines with a 2-1 advantage. Will that be enough to seal their passage into the final?

FT: Philippines 1-2 Vietnam The Golden Dragons take a massive advantage with them to the second leg. Nguyen Anh Duc and Phan Van Duc getting the 2 away goals. Patrick Reichelt the goalscorer for Philippines. #PHIvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/IqXX8ulgYP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 2, 2018

Let’s find out as we witness another 90 minutes of football unfold at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Vietnam vs Philippines takes place in on December 6, 2018 and kick-off is at 2030H HKT.

FOX Sports Asia will have all the latest news, features and opinions from the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as LIVE updates from all the matches through our live blogs right here.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Fans in the Philippines can watch this particular match on ESPN Sports 5.

For Myanmar-based fans, they can catch the action unfold via Sky Net Sports.

Vietnam-based fans can witness the clash via VTV networks.