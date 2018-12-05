Azkals stopper Michael Falkesgaard ready for Miracle of Hanoi repeat

Philippines goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard is adamant that the Azkals can reverse their fortunes in the second leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal against Vietnam on Thursday, December 6.

The Azkals fell 2-1 to Vietnam in the first leg on Sunday and will now have to secure victory at the My DInh Stadium against the Golden Dragons.

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s charges failed to make home advantage count at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod as goals from Nguyen Anh Duc and Phan Van Duc saw the visitors claim a deserved victory.

Patrick Reichelt’s equaliser at half-time after Anh Duc’s opener gave the Azkals a glimmer of hope, but in all fairness, the Vietnamese dominated the game from start to end.

“Vietnam were the better team in the first leg but I think we have a chance on Thursday,” Falkesgaard told FOX Sports Asia.

“It felt like they had fresher legs than us and we need to come out big in the second leg with everything we’ve got.

“Obviously, we need to score at least two goals so we must put more pressure on the Vietnam team and shut down their key players. We have them too much time on the ball to make the plays.”

The Bangkok United goalkeeper knows it will be “tough as hell” for his side to get a result in Vietnam but is hoping they can take inspiration from the ‘Miracle of Hanoi’ in 2010, when Philippines stunned the Vietnamese at the same stadium, to claim a 2-0 win.

Christopher Greatwich and Phil Younghusband were the goalscorers in that game, and the latter will suit up once again on Thursday to hopefully get a result to send the tie into overtime.

“We need that miracle in Hanoi to happen again. It is up to us to stay in the tournament. It’ll be tough but we must believe we can get the job done,” Falkesgaard added.

“Trust me when I say the team will go out there in Hanoi and give it all we’ve got. Philippines have gotten to the semifinals before and the last thing on our minds is to bow out at this stage again.”

While the Azkals have the belief, the Vietnamese will be a different proposition in the second leg, with head coach Park Hang-seo able to recall his star names into the starting lineup, having left them out in the first encounter.

Two certain starters to return are Luong Xuan Truong and Nguyen Cong Phuong. The dynamic duo will give the Vietnamese even more attacking options with Nguyen Anh Duc playing as a lone striker.

Winners of this tie will advance to the final and face either Thailand or Malaysia who played out a goalless draw in the first leg.

The final will take place on December 11 and 15 to decide who is crowned kings of football in Southeast Asia.