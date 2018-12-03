Malaysia earned a hard-fought goalless draw against favourites Thailand in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal. However, they were guilty of passing up on several chances to score against the War Elephants.

And one player who was at the end of at least a few of those chances was Malaysia’s young attacker Safawi Rasid. The Johor Darul Ta’zim forward, however, had a day to forget as far as his finishing was concerned as he dragged his shots wide of the goal or skied them over the goal throughout the evening!

Just like this chance here:

ICYMI: Another 🇲🇾 Malaysia attack, another Safawi Rasid chance! The attacker caused plenty of problems for 🇹🇭 Thailand in that first half!#MASvTHA #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/lYFQNuLnQf — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 1, 2018

The 21-year-old was clearly frustrated with himself and took to social media to announce that he will be learning from his mistakes. However, his teammate Akhyar Rashid was in no mood to console the forward and instead decided to troll him in brutal fashion.

View this post on Instagram We learn from failure, not from success🇲🇾 #affsuzukicup18 A post shared by Safawi Rasid (@safawirasid29) on Dec 2, 2018 at 3:30am PST

Akhyar, the 19-year-old forward from Kedah FA, commented below Safawi’s post: “The ball goes to Pluto” — referring, obviously, to the chances Safawi had ballooned over and over again in the first leg against Thailand.

Though the Harimau Malaya fans joined in the fun, they will be hoping their starlet has his scoring boots on when Malaysia face the War Elephants again in the second leg.