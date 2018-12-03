AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam fans celebrate semifinal first leg win against Philippines

Football fans in Vietnam took to the streets to celebrate their national team’s triumph in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal against Philippines.

Celebrations across Vietnam, specifically in the streets Ho Chi Minh city, after tonight’s 2-1 win over the Philippine Azkals, in the #AFFSuzukiCup18 📹Peter Paul Patrick Lucas, Radyo Pilipinas 2 (Sports Radio) pic.twitter.com/QWqsSKeQFj — Aaron Bayato (@ajbayato) December 2, 2018

The celebrations started right after the final whistle in which the Golden Dragons edged out the Azkals via a 2-1 margin, and it was a sight to behold, showing the fans’ passion and fervent following for the national team.

hanoi! you sure know how to celebrate #AFFSuzukiCup18 pic.twitter.com/vwpGYzDtsx — yudith ho (@yudithho) December 2, 2018

It is to note that this is just the first leg and another fixture is set in Hanoi at the My Dinh Stadium, but the two away goals scored along with the win could prove almost crucial for Vietnam as they now have one foot in the final.

Also, a sizeable Vietnamese contingent was at Panaad Stadium to show support and witness their team get that monumental triumph away from home.

🤩 Goals from Nguyen Anh Duc and Phan Van Duc will see 🇻🇳 Vietnam head into the decisive #AFFSuzukiCup18 semi-final second leg in the driving seat, after their 2-1 win over the 🇵🇭 Philippines! ✌️

#TimeToShine #PHIvVIE Match Report 👉 https://t.co/mtkzdELTEx pic.twitter.com/D7dopiHqFL — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) December 2, 2018

The second leg of the semifinal between Vietnam and Philippines is set on December 6, 2018 at 2030H HKT.