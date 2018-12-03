AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam fans celebrate semifinal first leg win against Philippines

Football fans in Vietnam took to the streets to celebrate their national team’s triumph in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal against Philippines.

The celebrations started right after the final whistle in which the Golden Dragons edged out the Azkals via a 2-1 margin, and it was a sight to behold, showing the fans’ passion and fervent following for the national team.

It is to note that this is just the first leg and another fixture is set in Hanoi at the My Dinh Stadium, but the two away goals scored along with the win could prove almost crucial for Vietnam as they now have one foot in the final.

Also, a sizeable Vietnamese contingent was at Panaad Stadium to show support and witness their team get that monumental triumph away from home.

The second leg of the semifinal between Vietnam and Philippines is set on December 6, 2018 at 2030H HKT.

