AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Patrick Reichelt slams Azkals attitude in Vietnam loss

Philippines striker Patrick Reichelt slams his team’s attitude in the 2-1 first leg loss to Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal.

Speaking to AFF Suzuki Cup on his initial thoughts right after the final whistle, the Ceres-Negros FC forward did not mince his words aimed at the overall lacklustre showing by the Azkals.

“Today (our effort) was not good enough. From 80 to 90 percent of the game, it was not good enough. I am here for the third time in the semifinal. And if we go out here losing, giving our all, I don’t mind. But today was a disappointment, clearly a disappointment,” shared Patrick.

“I don’t want to go out for the third time in the semifinal. Every time we get to the semis we don’t go through, because we don’t play with heart.”

FT: Philippines 1-2 Vietnam The Golden Dragons take a massive advantage with them to the second leg. Nguyen Anh Duc and Phan Van Duc getting the 2 away goals. Patrick Reichelt the goalscorer for Philippines. #PHIvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/IqXX8ulgYP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 2, 2018

When asked if the lack in performance was due to the preparations of the squad, the mercurial Reichelt disagreed.

“I think we prepared well. (It’s) the attitude (from the team that) was missing. Attitude was missing everywhere today,” lamented Patrick.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal second leg between Vietnam and the Philippines is scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 2030H HKT.