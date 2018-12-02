AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: “We were unlucky, but there’s still 90 minutes left” – Eriksson

Philippines head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson can only point out on the two unlucky moments that saw his team concede two goals against Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal first leg clash in Panaad Stadium.

“I think we played rather well,” shared the coach while speaking to AFF Suzuki Cup right after the final whistle.

“But if you want to beat a time like Vietnam, which (is) a very good team. I think (when) we conceded two goals, we were unlucky on both occasions. It was easy to score for them,” added Sven, pertaining to the two goals from Nguyen Anh Duc and Phan Van Duc on either half

“That’s a pity because we scored a goal (by Patrick Reichelt) and we had some (good) occasions (to score more). But (there are) still 90 minutes to go. We’ll go there (in Vietnam) to try (to win).”

As for what adjustments he will apply for the return leg in Hanoi, the Swede opted not to answer the query directly, focusing instead on Vietnam’s team and what’s ahead in the second leg.

“Well of course, Vietnam maybe were favourites before this game, and now they’re even bigger (favourites to win). But anyhow, it’s (still) 90 minutes. I think we did okay today, and we’ll see,” ended the coach.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal second leg between Vietnam and the Philippines is scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 2030H HKT.