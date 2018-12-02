AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: How Vietnam asserted their superiority over Philippines

Vietnam travelled to Bacolod to face Philippines in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal and came out victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. Goals from Nguyen Anh Duc and Phan Van Duc on either side of the half-time whistle was enough to condemn the Azkals to a home defeat.

Park Hang-seo set up his side in a 3-5-2 with Do Duy Manh, Tran Dinh Trong and Que Ngoc Hai manning the defence. Nguyen Quang Hai, Do Hung Dung and Pham Duy formed the three-man midfield while Nguyen Trong Hoang and Doan Van Hau took the respective fullback positions.

Both the wide players were allowed to roam forward with one of the midfielders sitting back to keep the defence steady. Upfront, Phan Van Duc and Nguyen Anh Duc played as the two strikers, complementing each other brilliantly.

Vietnam were fairly quick to respond to the lofted deliveries from their midfielders and were perhaps helped in their cause by some questionable defending from the Philippines side. The Golden Dragons were more accurate in front of the goal as well as more than half of their 11 shots (6) were on target when compared to Philippines’ four from nine.

They were direct and made the most of their opportunities, threatening the opposition defence on multiple occasions. Both Ha Duc Chinh and Nguyen Cong Phuong had glorious chances to inflict even more pain on the home side but couldn’t convert them.

Could the Philippines defence have done better in both the goals they conceded?

🤯 What a looping header by Nguyen Anh Duc to give 🇻🇳 Vietnam the early advantage and a precious away goal against the 🇵🇭 Philippines!

The Azkals started the match on the front foot and got the first real chance of the game too when Patrick Reichelt’s shot went wide of Dang Van Lam’s far post. However, only minutes later, Van Hau played a brilliant lofted ball which caught the home defence napping and Anh Duc headed it over Falkesgaard and into the goal.

When the lofted ball was played by Van Hau, Alvaro Silva could have done a better job at harrying Vietnamese goalscorer Anh Duc into fluffing his lines. Moreover, the Philippines goalkeeper needed to hold his line as well but he was caught in two minds.

As a result, Falkesgaard stood in the no man’s land as Anh Duc headed over him and into the goal. For the second goal as well, as Phan Van Duc timed his run to the perfection to meet Nguyen Trong Hoang’s aerial through ball, none of the centre-backs were successful in reading the forward’s intentions and the offside trap didn’t work as well.

The Philippines shot-stopper was a bit late to react to the one-on-one situation as Van Duc slotted the ball past him as well. However, the goalkeeper did make two crucial saves which kept Philippines in the tie.