AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Philippines 1-2 Vietnam, Player Ratings

Philippines welcomed Vietnam to the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod for the first leg of Semifinal 2 of the AFF Suzuki Cup. The two sides fought valiantly but in the end, Vietnam came out with two important away goals. Several players performed brilliantly while some went completely missing. We take a look at how they fared.

Philippines

M. Falkesgaard (6): Apart from a terrible blunder, which gave Vietnam the lead, Falkesgaard had a decent game in between the sticks. He made several good stops later in the match to deny Vietnam going even further ahead.

M. Steuble (6): Due to Philippines’ formation, Steuble was asked to provide the width by making runs past the winger. However, the full-back didn’t contribute much in terms of attack and even let the Vietnamese forwards run past him on several occasions.

A. Silva (5): So far in the competition, Alvaro Silva and Carli de Murga have formed an impressive partnership in the Philippines’ backline. However, the pairing went missing tonight for both the goals. Furthermore, Silva was himself responsible for Vietnam’s first goal, as he was the one tracking Anh Duc.

C. de Murga (6): Just like his defensive partner, de Murga wasn’t at his best tonight. Both he and Silva went asleep for Vietnam’s second goal when Phan Van Duc ran past them to score.

A. Reed (6): Reed came into the side as a result of Philippines losing several stars. However, the 27-year-old couldn’t make it count as his side gave away two away goals.

S. Schrock (7): Schrock was a rare bright spark in an otherwise dull Philippines side. The ex-Hoffenheim man looked lively whenever he had the ball and even provided Reichelt with an opportunity at 2-1 to level the game. However, the striker missed from two yards out.

J. Bedic (6): Bedic was pretty average on the night and faded as the game moved into the latter stages.

M. Ott (6): Manny Ott was deployed in the middle of the park by Sven-Goran Eriksson to check Vietnam’s counter-attacks. The central midfielder didn’t do well and was replaced at halftime.

K. Ingreso (6): Asked to play a little deeper than Phil Younghusband in order to fill the midfield. Lacked the creativity needed to break down the Vietnam side and was even shown a yellow card in the second half.

P. Reichelt (6): Lost his marker excellently to bring Philippines level right on halftime. However, went missing for much of the second half, until he popped up in the Vietnam box late on and missed a glorious chance from two yards out.

P. Younghusband (7): Made some good movements playing as the sole striker. He even tested Dang Van Lam in the Vietnam goal on a couple of occasions and provided a wonderful assist for Reichelt’s goal.

Substitutes

M. Ott (6): Replaced Manny Ott at halftime but didn’t do much better than his predecessor.

J. Younghusband (6): Came on in the 55th minute to replace Jovin Bedic. Had some decent opportunities but always seemed to pick the wrong option.

C. Dizon (6): Almost inevitably, Curt Dizon entered the pitch with Philippines trailing. However, it didn’t affect the game much.

Vietnam

V. Dang (7): Didn’t have much to do in goal, to begin with. Was beaten on one occasion but otherwise looked assured between the sticks.

V. H. Doan (8): Was deployed at the wing back position, as Vietnam stuck with three at the back. Had an excellent game as he kept the Philippines wide men in check. He even provided the assist for Nguyen Anh Duc’s opening goal.

N. Que (7): Was assured as always in the left centre back position and dealt with the Philippines forwards all night long.

D. T. Tran (7): The 21-year-old has been one of the best performers of the competition so far and it was easy to see why. Kept Phil Younghusband and Co. in check for almost the entire match.

D. M. Do (7): Compact as usual at the back. Helped his fellow defenders whenever required.

H. Nguyen (9): It was the day of the wing backs as Nguyen Trong Hoang also put in an impressive shift. He marauded up and down the right wing throughout the game and provided Phan Van Duc with a perfectly timed through ball to score Vietnam’s second.

D. Pham (6): Didn’t have as big an impact on the game as some of his teammates. But still put in a decent shift.

H. D. Do (7): Helped Vietnam control the midfield and take away two important away goals from the tie.

Q. Nguyen (8): 21-year-old Nguyen Quang Hai has been absolutely brilliant in the Vietnam midfield so far. The youngster was at his best again as he broke down play and picked out teammates with stellar passes. Did miss an easy chance early in the first half and was also booked for violent conduct.

A. Nguyen (8): 33-year-old Nguyen Anh Duc seems to be ageing like fine wine. The veteran forward has already notched 3 goals and 2 assists, and was on hand again to put Vietnam in the lead early on. Overall, another excellent performance from the forward.

P. Van Duc (8): Made a perfectly timed run to break the offside trap and score Vietnam’s second goal. His movements were brilliant throughout the match as he helped create space up top for the Golden Dragons.

Substitutes

H. H. Nguyen (N/A): Entered the pitch in the 89th minute in place of Nguyen Quang Hai.

D. C. Ha (6): Replaced Nguyen Anh Duc after the hour mark and was very active in the attack. Was presented with two good chances but shot straight at the keeper on both occasions.

C. P. Nguyen (6): Entered the fray with 10 minutes left to play. Did brilliantly in stoppage time to beat three Philippines defenders but ended up shooting wide from two yards out.

