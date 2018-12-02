AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Semifinal: 5 talking points from Vietnam’s win over Philippines

Vietnam produced a scintillating brand of football, especially on the counter-attack as goals in either half from Nguyen Anh Duc and Phan Van Duc proved to be enough to earn the Golden Dragons a 2-1 win against The Philippines in Panaad Stadium cancelling Patrick Reichelt’s equaliser in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal clash.

Here are the 5 talking points from the match:

1. Philippines’ defence was suspect from the get-go

A lacklustre defensive performance from the Azkals cost them with miscommunications being the key to both goals by Vietnam.

The opener by Nguyen Anh Duc could have been avoided if keeper Michael Falkesgaard was able to be in a better position to anticipate the looping header while Alvaro Silva could have tracked the Vietnamese forward much better. But there was none of that in that split-second moment as the Golden Dragons’ big man was able to successfully pounce on the chance to give his side the lead.

The second goal by Phan Van Duc got the backline completely napping, unable to anticipate the run of the Vietnamese forward who was provided with enough space and time and an excellent delivery to bury the attempt.

2. Vietnam more purposeful and systematic in attack

Despite the Azkals enjoying a bigger chunk of possession (54.1 per cent) against Vietnam (45.9 per cent) the visitors were able to come up with much better chances (Philippines – 4 shots on target out of 9 attempts; Vietnam – 7 shots on target out of 12 attempts).

Such performance became more telling in the statistic that matters most – goals.

With Vietnam enjoying two away goals, Philippines should replicate the same number of goals in the second leg. However, it’s easier said than done as the fixture will be on Vietnam’s home turf – The My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

3. Vietnam’s speed is their best weapon.

The Golden Dragon’s pace in their frontline has been their biggest asset in this match. Such a revelation will come in handy in the second leg as players like Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Cong Phuong could be unleashed in My Dinh Stadium to take advantage of this aspect of their game that the Philippines were not able to address properly.

4. Bacolod responds to Phil Younghusband’s call for much improved home support.

The Filipino fans were able to muster a sizeable crowd on a Sunday in Panaad for the semifinal clash against Vietnam.

It is to note that Phil Younghusband shared his dismay on the relatively measly turnout of fans in the stadium for the past two group stage matches of the squad.

And with the match being on a weekend accompanied by very favourable weather conditions, the crowds did show up in Panaad to provide a much improved atmosphere for the Azkals, despite the also sizeable Vietnamese contingent.

5. Philippines’ key absences now starting haunt them

It’s still too early to tell, with another 90 minutes left to play for, but based on the result of the first leg, the departures of Europe-based and commitment-tied Azkals have hit the squad right in the tournament’s most important knockout stages.

The hosts’ defensive frailties have been mentioned before and it is to note that all of the players who left are defence-minded ones (defensive midfielder Patrick Strauss, left-back Daisuke Sato, left-back Stephan Palla, and centre-back Luke Woodland).

The fact that these players initially were the starters for the most part, and despite the Philippines’ seemingly deep quality, the lineup changes for the semifinal might have affected the overall chemistry of the squad and it showed in the result.