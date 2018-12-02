AFF Suzuki Cup |

Watch: Vietnam’s Phan Van Duc scores three minutes into second half vs Philippines in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal

Vietnam

Phillippines welcomed Vietnam for the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod. Just as it seemed that the hosts have come back into the match with a goal at the stroke of half-time, the Golden Dragons struck back just three minutes into the second half.

It was Phan Van Duc, who timed his run to the perfection to meet Nguyen Trong Hoang’s aerial through-ball and calmly slotted it past Michael Falkesgaard to regain the lead for his side.

The goal left the Azkals with only 42 minutes to turn the deficit and go into the second leg with a lead.

