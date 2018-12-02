Ahead of the first leg of the Philippines’ semifinal clash against Vietnam, Azkals captain Phil Younghusband had issued a rallying cry, requesting fans to fill up the stadium for the all-important encounter at Bacolod, and it looks like they answered that plea.

In the group stages, Philippines had the lowest average attendance of the 10 participating nations, with even the likes of Timor-Leste, who did not have a chance to host a game in their own nation, registering a higher fan turnout.

The average attendance for the Azkals’ home games was a dismal 3924 in the group stages which prompted the Azkals skipper to issue the plea.

However, it seems like the fans have taken his words to heart, turning up to the Panaad Stadium in numbers to create an electric atmosphere and cheer on their team.

5,489 people turned up tonight, an increase from the previous two home games – against Singapore (4,327 ) and Thailand (3,522).

That vibe in Panaad Stadium! So alive, makes me wanna go there now! #AFFSuzukiCup18 — jojitzki (@joji30) December 2, 2018

The skipper had also pointed out to the fact that in previous semifinal encounters, the Azkals had struggled to deal with a hostile atmosphere away from home, and that he wanted the Philippines fans to recreate that tonight.

They certainly did that as well, beating drums and cheering their side on noisily, in contrast to previous games where the atmosphere was dead. However, even the lively chants were not enough to lift the Azkals who struggled to deal with Vietnam’s superior technical ability.

The Azkals have a mountain to climb when they travel to the Mỹ Đình National Stadium for the return leg on Thursday.