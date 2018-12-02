Watch: Philippines’ Patrick Reichelt scores equaliser vs Vietnam in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal

Phillippines welcomed Vietnam for the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod. The Golden Dragons drew first blood in the 12th minute through Nguyen Anh Duc but just as it seemed that the visitors will go into the half-time with a slender one-goal lead, the hosts fought back!

In the second minute of the added time in the first half, Philipinnes’ star Phil Younghusband drove through the left flank and sent a perfectly weighted cross for Patrick Reichelt to turn into the goal. The strike set up the match perfectly for the second half of the all-important AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal in Bacolod.

This was the first goal scored against Vietnam in the tournament.

45+2′ GOAL! Philippines are back on level terms! 1-1! What a ball from Phil Younghusband from the wing which is turned in by Patrick Reichelt. This is the first goal Vietnam have conceded in this tournament! #PHIvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/kpo7km4tlU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 2, 2018