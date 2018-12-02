AFF Suzuki Cup |

Watch: Vietnam’s Nguyen Anh Duc scores the opener in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal vs Philippines

Anh Duc Vietnam

Phillippines welcomed Vietnam for the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod. Though the Azkals’ and especially Phil Younghusband’s plea of filling up the seats was heard and fans thronged the stadium in huge numbers, the Golden Dragons got a lead early on in the match.

Nguyen Anh Duc, who returned to the Vietnam side for this high profile encounter, started off from where he finished and intelligently slotted the ball into the net with a looping header over Philippines goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard in the 12th minute. It was a brilliant long-ball from Doan Van Hau which resulted in his teammate’s third goal of the tournament.

It could be debated that one of Alvaro Silva or Falkesgaard was at fault for the goal. The goalkeeper could have waited near the goal-line whereas the defender should’ve closed down Anh Duc in a better way.

Though the home side started the match brightly, the Golden Dragons regrouped themselves and found their foot at around the eight-minute mark in the match and then made the difference count in the 12th minute.

Comments