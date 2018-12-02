Watch: Vietnam’s Nguyen Anh Duc scores the opener in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal vs Philippines

Phillippines welcomed Vietnam for the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod. Though the Azkals’ and especially Phil Younghusband’s plea of filling up the seats was heard and fans thronged the stadium in huge numbers, the Golden Dragons got a lead early on in the match.

Nguyen Anh Duc, who returned to the Vietnam side for this high profile encounter, started off from where he finished and intelligently slotted the ball into the net with a looping header over Philippines goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard in the 12th minute. It was a brilliant long-ball from Doan Van Hau which resulted in his teammate’s third goal of the tournament.

12′ GOAL! Vietnam score! 1-0! That came out of nowhere! A wonderful ball is played into the box which Nguyen Anh Duc calmly heads over the goalkeeper, who was off his line. This is Anh Duc’s third goal of the tournament. #PHIvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/LteOjm1FBC — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 2, 2018

🤯 What a looping header by Nguyen Anh Duc to give 🇻🇳 Vietnam the early advantage and a precious away goal against the 🇵🇭 Philippines!

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #PHIvVIE Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/dmEO78Qa5d pic.twitter.com/kTNAqICOFl — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) December 2, 2018

It could be debated that one of Alvaro Silva or Falkesgaard was at fault for the goal. The goalkeeper could have waited near the goal-line whereas the defender should’ve closed down Anh Duc in a better way.

Though the home side started the match brightly, the Golden Dragons regrouped themselves and found their foot at around the eight-minute mark in the match and then made the difference count in the 12th minute.