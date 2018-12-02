AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Twitter explodes as Vietnam concede their first goal of the tournament

The Philippines hosted Vietnam in the first leg of the second semifinal at the Panaad Stadium, with all the talk surrounding whether the Azkals could breach the wall that was Vietnam’s defence.

The hosts did that, with Patrick Reichelt’s goal on the stroke of half-time. His goal was the first Vietnam had conceded all tournament, and, typically, had fans on Twitter going into meltdown.

History. 1st ever goal of the Philippines in the semis of the @affsuzukicup and the first goal against Vietnam in the tournament so far! #oneblood #AFFSuzukiCup2018 @Sports5PH — Jinno Rufino (@JinnoRufino) December 2, 2018

AFTER 585 MINUTES, WE FINALLY SCORED IN THE SEMIS!!!! #OneBlood #Suzukicup2018 — diyeydindacave 🏳️‍🌈⚽️🖖🏽 (@jadysalonga) December 2, 2018

I got goosebumps from that Patrick Reichelt equalizer!! And it’s against Vietnam! So proud!!! Keep pushing, lads! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 #AFFSuzukiCup18 #oneblood — Trisha Banderlipe (@trishbanderlipe) December 2, 2018

The game is so heated! Wala pa gani ni 30 mins#AFFSuzukiCup18 #PH #Azkals — Sharmane (매) (@sharmanipol) December 2, 2018

OMG.. Singing the Lupang Hinirang in #AFFSuzukiCup18.. I miss you PH ❤ — Sharmane (매) (@sharmanipol) December 2, 2018

Liking the drum music on the #AFFSuzukiCup18 live stream for Philippines v Vietnam. Very catchy. 🥁 — Marcus Chhan (@MarcusChhan) December 2, 2018

Vietnam seems to Physical to Play but when you hit a bit the goes down. What a Best Actors! #AFFSuzukiCup18 — makoyot (@IonManlin) December 2, 2018

Philippines 🇵🇭 down 1-2 vs Vietnam 🇻🇳 and I’m so stressed Im looking for any leftovers to eat #AFFSuzukiCup18 — Aljywaljy (@Aljywaljy) December 2, 2018

2-1 Vietnam. Nadale na naman ng bilis ng Vietnam. I thought momentum na natin. Well timed pass. #Azkals #AFFSuzukiCup18 — Ralph Jayson Silang (@TheYoungblood) December 2, 2018

Ok why does the Philippines team look so european ?#AFFSuzukiCup18 — mark (@rauhlsjeongguk) December 2, 2018

Woah!..intense game…half time pa lng ubos na ubrg pang whole game ko na energy Let’s go Azkals! #OneBlood — Rizamel Villanueva (@melVillanueva24) December 2, 2018

Yun ang sarap sa feeling na yung goal ng sarili mong bansa chinecheer mo unlike nun world cup na panay croatia kasi walang pilipinas ⚽️ #AFFSuzukiCup18 #PHIvVIE — masterBruce (@CEOofWayneEnt) December 2, 2018

In front of the ref, geez no foul called #OneBlood — lovesiimon (@lovesiimon) December 2, 2018

EO Optical should sponsor this tournament and this ref sometime #PHIvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #Semis — Jonas T'varro (@auzah) December 2, 2018

The chants at Panaad Stadium are so loud and lively. #Azkals lets win this match please! ✊🇵🇭 #AFFSuzukiCup18 — faye 🐳 (@feredithmaye) December 2, 2018

Gonna take another "miracle in Hanoi". Great fight by the boys.#azkals#AFFSuzukiCup18 — Mattchuu (@mbluciaja) December 2, 2018

Have to feel for Reichelt. So frustrating to play your ❤️ out, then see teammates not give the same intensity/focus. Tis also the challenge when you only practice together when there’s a tournament. Hope to see focus /major adjustments for the next leg. #OneBlood #AFFSuzukiCup18 — Cindy (@chubinda) December 2, 2018