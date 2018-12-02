AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Twitter explodes as Vietnam concede their first goal of the tournament

The Philippines hosted Vietnam in the first leg of the second semifinal at the Panaad Stadium, with all the talk surrounding whether the Azkals could breach the wall that was Vietnam’s defence.

The hosts did that, with Patrick Reichelt’s goal on the stroke of half-time. His goal was the first Vietnam had conceded all tournament, and, typically, had fans on Twitter going into meltdown.

