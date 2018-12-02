AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia’s Aidil Zafuan accepts they have an uphill task in second leg against Thailand

Malaysia defender Aidil Zafuan believes the Harimau Malaya have an uphill task in the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal against Thailand. The two sides played out a goalless draw in the first leg on Saturday at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia were the better team for majority of the game and did not allow the defending champions to assert their authority. The home team missed a host of chances but managed to keep the Thailand side, who had scored 15 goals in the group stage, at bay.

Aidil was content with the clean sheet his team earned and praised their defensive performance. However, he admitted that his forwards missed some good chances which could be telling in the larger scheme of things.

“We now have an uphill task in the second leg, but it’s important we didn’t concede here and we will try our best to take our chances in Thailand,” the Malaysia defender told AFF Suzuki Cup’s official website.

“We tried our best today and are happy with the clean sheet, so next we will do our best to score in Thailand. We were very successful defensively as we managed to stop their attacking game.”

The 31-year-old accepted that it would be difficult to get the better of War Elephants in their own den and they can only come out victorious if they go into the match with a set game plan.

“Thailand are a good team but our defence managed to handle their threat going forward. However, we also missed some good opportunities. We know it’s going to be very difficult to play them in their stadium, so we will have to think about the game plan we need to go there with.”

Malaysia and Thailand play the second leg of the semifinal at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on 5th December.