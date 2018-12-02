AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Thailand’s Tanaboon happy with draw against Malaysia

After a tough outing against Malaysia in the semifinal of the AFF Suzuki Cup, Thailand still came out with a good result as they came away with a 0-0 draw and now have a chance to win it in Bangkok for the second leg.

The War Elephants seemed to be happy with the result, with Tanaboon Kesarat taking solace that they have yet to taste defeat in the competition.

Speaking to AFF Suzuki Cup, the Thai star admitted things were tough at Bukit Jalil National Stadium especially with the Malaysians having many scoring opportunities.

He said: “It is very hard to play in Malaysia; they attacked well and we tried to defend well and catch them on the counter-attack,” he said.

“We were quite lucky not to let a goal in but we worked very hard for the clean sheet. We’re disappointed not to score but at least we didn’t lose.

“We are happy with the result and now have the home game in Thailand to come in four days’ time.”

And despite having the advantage of playing at home in the second leg, the Thais are still aware of the dangers that Malaysia possess, especially if the Malayan Tigers end up scoring away from home.

“We have to get a good result as we want to win and go through to the final,” he admitted.

“It’s very important that the fans come and fill the stadium because it’s going to be the deciding match. We want everyone to come and cheer us on.”