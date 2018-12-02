AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Azkals’ Ingreso knows Philippines has chance against Vietnam

As the Philippines continue their preparation against Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup, they are aware that they are undermanned as many of the key Azkals players have departed to fulfill their club duties.

Azkals midfielder Kevin Ingreso knows it is a tough journey to face such a contender like the Golden Dragons, but they still have the quality when they battle at Panaad Stadium in the first leg.

Ingreso believes the team’s depth will be displayed as their quality will not dip when they face the Vietnamese.

“Obviously some players had to return to their clubs, but we have a big squad,” he revealed, speaking to AFF Suzuki Cup. “I think its about time for the other players to get the job done. We just need everybody to step up.”

He claimed that the team have studied their opponents to the best of their abilities, saying: “We’re prepared for what’s coming from Vietnam. We’ve seen many video clips of them. I think we need a good result in the first leg especially at home.”

Speaking on his game, Ingreso is confident he can help the Philippines reach the finals of the competition.

“I will not change anything from my game,” he said. “I know I can play. Our team has played in so many matches together and we haven’t lost for quite some time. We always encourage each to do our best on the field.”