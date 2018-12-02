AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Thailand fans celebrate wonder kid Supachai’s birthday during semifinal

Supachai Jaided of Thailand has had a stellar 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign so far and it has helped the War Elephants reach the semifinal.

The 20-year-old star has played well throughout the competition, already scoring three goals so far in the competition.

He recently celebrated his birthday and the Thai national team decided to give him a small celebration and shared it to fans through social media.



The star was given a cake and presents as he officially left his teenage years. The War Elephants also shared a short video of the celebration.

However, that was not the end of it as Thailand fans also decided to surprise the young forward after the team played out a goalless draw against Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

The fans sang ‘Happy birthday’ to Supachai after the final whistle and the 20-year-old thanked the supporters for wishing him on his birthday.

Thailand drew 0-0 against Malaysia in the first leg of their semifinal at Bukit Jalil National Stadium and are in great position for their home tie in the second leg of the matchup.