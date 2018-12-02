AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia legend Safee Sali gives Zaquan Adha special captain’s armband, sends encouraging message

Just before Malaysia took on Thailand in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup, legend Safee Sali visited the hosts’ locker room at Bukit Jalil National Stadium and left a present to skipper Zaquan Adha.

In an Instagram video shared by Safee, it shows him leaving a special captain’s armband for the current Malaysian skipper to wear against Thailand.

The match eventually ended in a 0-0 draw with the second leg to be played at Bangkok and the 34-year-old also sent out words of encouragement to the team as they try to get a big result to see themselves make the final of the tournament.

In his message, he praised the team for creating chances in the game and that they should not be too worried about the result because he is confident the team will complete the job against Thailand.

Safee currently plays for Malaysian club PKNS and has 74 international caps for Malaysia where he has scored 23 goals.