AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: What now for Malaysia after missed opportunity?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks closer at the situation Malaysia find themselves in after Saturday’s 0-0 draw in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semi-finals.

Considering Thailand are the defending champions at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and widely regarded as Southeast Asia’s number one team, it seems strange to suggest that any side to have kept them to a 0-0 draw and – in the process – deny them a potentially crucial away goal would be disappointed.

That, however, is exactly how Malaysia will be feeling after completely dominating Saturday’s semi-final first leg in front of 87,545 fans at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, only to be let down by some wasteful finishing.

Having produced 23 efforts on goal to their opponents’ five, and boasting 63.2 per cent possession, Harimau Malaya somehow were incapable of finding the back of the net with Safawi Rasid, Mohamadou Sumareh and Norshahrul Idlan Talaha all spurning gilt-edged opportunities.

What this now means is that Malaysia will have it all to do on Wednesday when they meet Thailand again in the return encounter at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium, even if they do have a slight advantage if having not given up an away goal.

But, just what exactly does this all mean for Malaysia?

What went right for Malaysia

To put it simply, and as Philippines showed in the group stage when they drew with 1-1 with the reigning champions, Thailand are a side that should be shown respect. Just not too much.

Despite entering the game as underdogs, the Malaysians looked to take the game to their opponents from the opening whistle and it really sent the tone for what proved to be an impressive display – barring the lack of a clinical edge in the final third.

Akram Mahinan and Syamer Kutty Abba absolutely controlled the midfield battle to ensure the hosts were always on the front foot, while both full-backs – Syahmi Safari and Syazwan Andik – pushed forward to good effect and allowed their respective wingers to take up central positions, which forced Thailand back four to lose their width.

Especially in the first half, Sumareh and Safawi threatened to break free every time they embarked on a dribble, while Norshahrul and Zaquan Adha took up decent positions in the box and would probably have scored had it not been for some desperate defending by the visitors.

What went wrong for Malaysia?

Just one thing and, as it often is the case in football, the difference between winning and not… being able to put away their chances.

From the 23 efforts they had, Malaysia only managed to put two on target and that overall number was boosted by a handful of overly ambitious attempts that ended up closer to the fans in the stands than Chatchai Budprom’s goal.

With more composure and experience, Safawi would surely have taken an extra touch in the 6th minute before blazing over on his weaker right foot, but Sumareh – who showed great improvement in the previous game against Myanmar – really should have converted a one-on-one situation against Chatchai in the 36th minute.

Norshahrul is perhaps less guilty with his miss in the 66th minute and deserves credit for even carving out the chance with a ingenious one-two with Zaquan, although a striker of his stature and experience should have tested Chatchai rather than fire harmlessly over the bar even from an acute angle.

Even if Harimau Malaya had put away these three chances out of the 23 efforts they had, it would have handed them a lead that would almost be impossible for the Thais to overturn, even at the Rajamangala.

The game changers for the second leg

Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe could be forced into making at least two changes as he will spend the next couple of days sweating over the fitness of Sumareh and Syazwan, who both limped off with what appeared to be muscle injuries.

Should that prove to be the case, it would be highly unlikely that they recover in time for Wednesday.

In Nazirul Naim, Malaysia have a perfect replacement at left-back but, considering Tan has a host of attacking options in reserve, who comes in for Sumareh may not as straightforward.

Given his obvious talent, it will be tempting to throw Shahrel Fikri Fauzi into the fray and he could be accommodated by moving either one of the current two strikers – Zaquan or Norshahrul – to a right-wing berth.

Other viable options include Syazwan Zainon, Akhyar Rashid, Syafiq Ahmad and even Ahmad Hazwan Bakri, exemplifying the plethora of choices Tan has.

Apart from two potentially enforced changes, it is unlikely that the Malaysia coach will meddle with a starting XI that has thus far worked.

Should Malaysia be expecting a different Thailand?

They should… because there is no way Thailand will sit back and hand the initiative to Malaysia for a second game running, especially in front of their own fans.

While it could be the same 11 players than turn out for the War Elephants on Wednesday, the mentality and attitude once the first whistle goes is likely to be markedly different.

Even on Saturday, there were a couple of times when Thailand almost got in behind the Malaysia defence with a simple but precise ball over the top, only for Farizal Marlias to bail the hosts out with some excellent reading of the play and good pace off his line.

The decision Tan will then have to make is whether or not to set his side to play with as much intensity as they did in the first leg, knowing full well that Thailand not only have the ability to carve them apart but will also be looking to do so more actively in Bangkok.

The verdict

Do Malaysia have a chance? Most definitely.

As previously mentioned, the only two times Thailand have failed to win thus far in the tournament are when their opponents actually showed them no fear.

While the potential loss of Sumareh appears a big blow on paper, it could actually force the Malaysians to depart from a slightly predictable approach, which is to give the naturalised Gambian the ball at his feet at every opportunity.

It would be alright to play with slightly less adventure but Harimau Malaya must not lose any of the grit they showed, and Akram and Syamer must once again look to match it with Tanaboon Kesarat and Thitipan Puangchan from the start.

If all falls into place, then Malaysia only need to get one more thing right in order to stand a good chance of progressing to the final.

The one thing they failed to do on Saturday though… put the ball into the back of the net.