AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: ‘Honour to represent Vietnam,’ says Doan Van Hau

Vietnam travel to Bacolod to take on the Philippines in the first leg of the second semifinal of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup and young defender Doan Van Hau has sounded a stern warning ahead of the encounter.

The Golden Dragons have dominated the competition thus far, posting comfortable wins over Laos, Malaysia and Cambodia, and topping their group in the process, but Van Hau feels the magnitude of the wins do not matter.

The 19-year-old feels that while the number of goals scored by his side cannot be controlled, what can be controlled is their performance on the night.

While speaking to AFF Suzuki Cup’s official website, he explained: “We try our best to play and win but scoring two, three or more goals depends on many issues in the game so we’re not worried by how many goals people expect us to win by.

“Of course at least we need a draw but if we are lucky then we will get the win and that will put us in a strong position.”

“We have a great spirit and all of us are focused for this match with a good mentality,” he added.

Vietnam have one of the youngest squads in the competition, and Van Hau feels that playing alongside players of a similar age group who have risen through the ranks with him helps in developing better bonds, contributing to the nation’s success.

“Like the other young players it’s a real honour to become a national team player and when we go to Vietnam we’re very warmly welcomed and it makes me feel proud.”

He is also wary of the Azkals’ quality, warning his teammates against complacency.

“The Philippines now is a very strong and a good team because they have many naturalised players. I’ve heard that some players can’t join their team for this game but our team and our coach are well prepared for whoever will play and we will try our best to get a good result in this next game.”