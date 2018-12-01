AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Tough game expected in Bangkok, admits Malaysian boss Tan Cheng Hoe

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal first leg between Malaysia and Thailand ended goalless, and gave the Thai team an unexpected advantage heading into the second leg in Bangkok. Now, Malaysia manager Tan Cheng Hoe weighs in on his team’s display.

In his post match press conference, Cheng Hoe rued his team’s missed chances and admitted that they now have a tough game ahead of them in Bangkok –

“We dominated the game and we just didn’t convert our chances. It’s gonna be a tough game in Bangkok but we are confident of going there and getting a result.

We think Thailand will be playing the same way in Rajamangala, with their attacking force. So we need to focus on preparing the team for that game. We did create a lot chances. More than we did in all our previous games.”

“Most importantly, the players need to be sharp in front of goal and score. Overall, the players played well and stayed calm and composed.

Despite knowing the Thais have more quality, our players kept playing well and I’m pleased with that. Obviously we could have nicked a 1-0 win at least.”

“But we will have to score in Rajamangala now and also be careful because Thailand have scored a lot of goals at home. I think our momentum dropped at times because the Thais tried to switch things up every now and then.

But I’m happy with the chances we created. I’m very happy with the score line. If we had scored, I’d obviously be happy. But now in Rajamangala, we have to go and absorb all the pressure. And I’m confident that we will be able to go and give a good performance there.”

The 0-0 draw surely gives an edge to Thailand who will play at home, but Malaysia are by no means out of this tie just yet.

Image Credits: Changsuek FB