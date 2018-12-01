AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: “The feeling is the same as the World Cup” – Sven-Goran Eriksson

Speaking to the media during the pre-match press conference of Philippines’ semifinal first leg clash against Vietnam, the veteran star coach shared that the semifinal of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has the same vibe as the World Cup.

With the huge media turnout, the Swede seems to be enjoying the atmosphere and the level of interest (regionally) that the tournament has, which he finds to have almost the same level as the more illustrious tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup or the UEFA European Championships.

“No two games are ever the same but the feeling certainly is whether you go to the semifinals or quarterfinals of a big tournament such as the World Cup or the European Championships,” shared Sven-Goran Eriksson to affsuzukicup.com

Full house at the prematch presscon for the Philippines. #OneBlood pic.twitter.com/RffK8FlumS — The Philippine Azkals (@TheAzkalsPH) December 1, 2018

“It’s a big tournament, there are a lot of people here and my feeling is the same as if at the World Cup.

“Tomorrow I will wake up and know that today is a big game and I’ll have all the same questions over whether or not I’ve done everything and given the players the necessary message so the feeling is absolutely the same,” added the former England manager.

Philippines host Vietnam for the AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal first leg in Panaad Park and Stadium on December 2, 2018. Kickoff is at 1930H HKT.