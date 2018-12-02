AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: FOX Sports fans rewarded with tickets to sold-out Malaysia vs Thailand game

Two Malaysia fans – Amar Mohamed Ali and Meor Zulfadli – got the opportunity to watch the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal between Malaysia and Thailand at the famous Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. The duo were declared winners in a contest run by FOX Sports Malaysia earlier this week.

FOX Sports Malaysia ran a contest on the Ultras Kuaci Malaysia Facebook group and two lucky winners in Amar and Meor won free tickets for the all-important semi-final clash between the two big guns of ASEAN football for giving the most creative answers.

Ready for the Semi-Final! 😎 These two 🇲🇾 Malaysia fans won a FOX Sports Asia contest earlier this week and got tickets to the Harimau Malaya’s showdown against 🇹🇭 Thailand! 👏#MASvTHA #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/gQGIC9aZ7N — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 1, 2018

The match was a sell out with as many as 87,545 fans, highest in the tournament so far, descending upon the Bukit Jalil and thus it was difficult to get hold of a ticket for the semifinal first leg.

Amar, who is a youth football coach in Kuala Lumpur and works very closely with young kids at grassroots levels of a private academy, said, “I am happy to have won this contest. I saw it on Twitter initially, and it said I had to join the Facebook group to participate.

“So I instantly joined and noticed that there was a community of over 4,000 people in it. A lot of stories on sports were also shared. I then spent a bit of time thinking of the most creative way to answer, before coming up with a graphic and a chant. Thankfully, I won!”

The two Malaysia fans weren’t left disappointed by the football on display as Harimau Malaya dominated the defending AFF Suzuki Cup champions and forced them on the backfoot. However, they couldn’t find the back of the net and the match ended goalless.

The second leg of the semifinal is scheduled to be played at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on 5th December.