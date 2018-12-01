AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: The atmosphere and the grass impacted the game- Milovan Rajevac

Thailand went to the Bukit Jalil Stadium, hoping to get a positive result in the AFF Suzuki Cup Semifinal first leg. And while they may have not played the best football, the War Elephants still came out with a 0-0 draw. After the match, Thailand head coach Milovan Rajevac spoke to the media to give his views on the draw.

“We would like to thank Malaysia for a warm welcome,” said Rajevac in his post-match press conference.

The Serbian head coach did point out some external factors which impacted the game- Bukit Jalil’s atmosphere and the grass:

“We had a good game tonight, fans were really passionate, and we enjoyed the game. Malaysian team played really well. They ran a lot and they gave 120 per cent. We didn’t want to play defensively. But Malaysia were really aggressive and were motivated and wanted to score the goal. So we played a little bit deeper. The atmosphere and the different type of grass had an impact too.

“It was a hard match. We were supposed to score one goal tonight. But we lacked a bit concentration and sharpness in attack. I was confident of not conceding, it was just a matter of whether we can score. But in the end, I’m satisfied with the result.

Rajevac, however, is intent on keeping his team focused, as they welcome Malaysia to Bangkok in four days time for the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal.

“Malaysia did create a lot of chances, but not all these chances were 100 clear chances. Only some of them were. It’s difficult to make comparisons between teams because we played some games home and some games away. Teams in ASEAN play differently at home and away. Malaysia played well, but we also dropped the ball at times. But in four days, we will play in Bangkok. So we go back and focus on preparing well for that game,” he concluded.

(Image Credits: Changsuek FB)