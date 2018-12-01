AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Social media reacts as Malaysia fail to breach Thai defence

It was a disappointing outing in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal between Malaysia and Thailand as the game ended 0-0.

Malaysia dominated much of the game but were unable to breach the defence of Thailand, who will be satisfied with an away scoreless draw in the first leg to take home.

Despite numerous chances, Malaysia did not look like they would be able to unlock the door of Thailand, and succumbed in the end to the lack of initiative in the final third.

Malaysia had 23 shots on goal in total and even enjoyed 64% possession throughout the 90 minutes, but the sold out crowd at Bukit Jalil Stadium would have largely left disappointed with what transpired.

This is how social media reacted to Malaysia’s inability to score –

Goodbye Malaysia — AkuYangAsing (@HafisZuddin07) December 1, 2018

Hahaha — musurama (@nagamerahbiru) December 1, 2018

Malaysians players run themselves to the ground but nothing to show so far…As I said draw was written all over this match base on Thailand line up and formation.. — Zain Abrams (@ZainAbrams) December 1, 2018

How did Malaysia 🇲🇾 not score?!🤷🏻‍♂️ @HarimauMY now need a result in 🇹🇭 Bangkok. Only problem is, they have lost 2-0 the last three times they played there. #AFFSuzukiCup18 #MASvTHA — Kelvin Leong (@Kelvinleong29) December 1, 2018

Sumareh…shamir..shahrul..safawi..shahmi….semua S….nak dapat Suwey ke malam ni.? — Mc Donalds (@phantomofopera6) December 1, 2018

Whatever the result, I’m proud with Malaysia performance. Good first 45mins. We can score in the 2nd half. InshaaAllah. #AyuhMalaysiaku #AFFSuzukiCup18 — Mohd Firdaus Suleman (@FirdausSuleiman) December 1, 2018

They played so well in the first half 👏👏👏👏👏 — Calvin Chee (@CalvinChee5) December 1, 2018

Managed to keep clean sheet at home vs Thailand is a victory. #AFFSuzukiCup18 — Nigel Kayans (@nigelkayans) December 1, 2018

FT: Malaysia 0-0 Thailand Played well in terms of creating chances and dominate the pitch. No vision from any of our players and most of the shots are off target. Need to be more decisive on the final third and our strikers? No comment. @FAM_Malaysia#AFFSuzukiCup18 — Shakeer Ahmad (@shakeer_ahmad08) December 1, 2018

great build up and not concending but poor finish. tough 2nd leg.#EkorHarimauMalaya #AFFSuzukiCup18 — Raimi (@raimi1402) December 1, 2018

We should win it tonight but it still a good game #HarimauMalaya ⚽⚽We will fight it hard till the end💪💪💪 🇲🇾🇲🇾 #AFFSuzukiCup18 #AyuhMalaysiaKu — XyAril (@aril_wahab) December 1, 2018

Image credits: AFF Suzuki Cup