AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Social media reacts as Malaysia fail to breach Thai defence

It was a disappointing outing in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal between Malaysia and Thailand as the game ended 0-0. 

Malaysia dominated much of the game but were unable to breach the defence of Thailand, who will be satisfied with an away scoreless draw in the first leg to take home.

Despite numerous chances, Malaysia did not look like they would be able to unlock the door of Thailand, and succumbed in the end to the lack of initiative in the final third.

Malaysia had 23 shots on goal in total and even enjoyed 64% possession throughout the 90 minutes, but the sold out crowd at Bukit Jalil Stadium would have largely left disappointed with what transpired.

This is how social media reacted to Malaysia’s inability to score –

Image credits: AFF Suzuki Cup

