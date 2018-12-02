AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 Talking Points from Malaysia’s draw against Thailand

Malaysia took on Thailand at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in the AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal. The first leg was expected to be a treat for football fans, and it proved to be so. The intensity and the attacking prowess of both the teams set up an enticing encounter which did not disappoint. The one thing that the fixture ultimately lacked was the goals.

Here are 5 talking points from this one:

Thailand’s Bukit Jalil curse continues

Thailand’s trip to the Bukit Jalil National stadium was always going to be intimidating. The War Elephants had never won a match at the 87,000 seater arena and Malaysia were hoping to keep it that way.

Right from the start, Thailand looked on the back foot. Malaysia were easily tearing their defence apart as more than 87,000 fans cheered them on. And the situation didn’t improve for the rest of the match either, with the War Elephants ending up having zero shots on target.

Nevertheless, Thailand won’t be too upset with a draw, as they now welcome Malaysia to Bangkok in four days time.

Speaking of Bukit Jalil however…

Malaysian fans the ultimate ‘twelfth man’

It is an old footballing cliched that fans are a team’s twelfth man. They provide external support which ultimately drives a team to do even better. It is certainly proving to be the case for Malaysia at home during the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

The Bukit Jalil Stadium recorded the highest attendance tonight for this year as more than 87,000 fans flocked in to see Malaysia take on Thailand. As a result, the atmosphere around the pitch was mesmerizing which ultimately seemed to lend a hand to the players on it.

The crowd had such an effect on the game that Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac himself noted it in his post-match press conference!

Rampaging Thailand stopped in their tracks

Thailand have been the best side in this year’s tournament, according to many. The War Elephants have more or less trampled everyone who has come in between them and their ultimate goal.

Malaysia were well wary of their opponents’ firepower and approached the game likewise. The Harimau Malaya locked down Sanrawat Dechmitr right from the start, giving the ‘number 10′ no space to work with. With Thailand’s creative threat locked down, their strikers were left isolated for most of the match, which in turn completely nullified the War Elephants’ attacking threat.

Malaysia threatening but not lethal

As explained earlier, Malaysia’s gameplan took the Thai attack out of the game, leaving them with a great chance of going ahead in the tie. However, the Harimau Malaya did everything except scoring the ‘all-important’ goal.

In terms of positional control, Malaysia were miles ahead of their opponents. They dominated the game with 63.2 per cent possession and even managed to complete 200 more passes than their opponents, that too with 88.5 per cent accuracy.

However, despite getting plenty of chances to score, the Malaysian forwards just couldn’t find the target. They took 23 shots on the night, 2 of which were on target. Neither of the 2 shots ended up in the back of the net.

Advantage Thailand?

Despite being on the back foot all night long, one can’t help but wonder if the War Elephants do hold an advantage going into the second leg. The five-time winners had two targets for the day- 1. To score an away goal, 2. to not concede a goal.

While they did fall short of the first target, they accomplished the second, and the more important, one.

Thailand’s defence can be partly acknowledged for the fact that they did not let in a goal. However, much of the blame must go to the Malaysian forwards, who could have easily taken a huge advantage with them to Bangkok.

(Image Credits: Changsuek FB)