AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Bukit Jalil curse continues for Thailand

Malaysia and Thailand played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Though Thailand now have the upper hand going into the second leg in Bangkok, their winless record at the home of Malaysian football remained and the curse continued.

The War Elephants hadn’t won a single match against Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil Stadium before tonight. Moreover, their last win on Malaysian soil had come 47 years ago in 1971 – a 2-0 win in Merdeka Tournament. And many believed that this would actually be the first time that the AFF Suzuki Cup defending champions would register a win at the Bukit Jalil.

Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac had said in his pre-match press conference as quoted by AFF Suzuki Cup official website, “Traditions exist but everybody tries to break these traditions. They are there to be broken and we will try to do that tomorrow.”

However, with a raucous home support, on top of an invincible record against the War Elephants at the stadium, behind them, the Harimau Malaya played the encounter with a lot of confidence and forced the defending champions into sitting deep.

🇲🇾 Malaysia and 🇹🇭 Thailand will go into the semi-final second leg on December 5 with the outcome poised on a knife edge 🔪 after a goalless draw in their first meeting!

After a goalless first half, where the home side completely dominated Thailand with as many as 15 shots on goal (two on target) compared to the visitors’ three (none on target), the second half followed more or less a similar pattern and the match ultimately finished goalless and the Bukit Jalil curse continued.

Rajevac’s side failed to register even a single shot on target in the 90 minutes but managed to keep the rampant Malaysian team at bay which could help their cause in the second leg which will be played at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on 5th December.