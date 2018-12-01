AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia vs Thailand match records highest attendance of tournament

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has given us plenty of memories so far, but crowds at the tournament have drifted between being a full house and being relatively empty. There was no doubt however, that in the first leg of the Malaysia vs Thailand clash at Bukit Jalil, the attendance was enormous.

The stadium recorded an attendance of a whopping 87,545 today, making it the highest in the tournament so far. Malaysian fans have wavered between packing in the stadium, and hardly turning up.

The first home game against Laos saw a paltry 12,127 fans at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, but this number sky rocketed soon after to 83,777 fans in the second home match.

This is another feather in the Malaysian cap, whose fans are undoubtedly one of the most passionate in all of Southeast Asia.