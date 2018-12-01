AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Semifinal 1st Leg : Malaysia 0-0 Thailand, Player Ratings

The first chapter of the semifinal clash between Malaysia and Thailand has concluded with a goalless draw with all to play for in the second leg in Bangkok.

Here are the player ratings for each squad:

MALAYSIA

GK – Farizal Marlias (7/10): Not much threatened during the whole course of the match but did some crucial clearances and saves to deny Thailand on the counter.

DF – Syahmi Safari (7/10): Had a decent showing with Thailand quiet for the most part.

DF – Aidil Zafuan (7/10): Overall, an effective defensive effort for the most part, keeping Thailand at bay with the likes of Adisak uncharacteristically silent.

DF – Shahrul Saad (7/10): A solid shift overall. Thailand were mostly ineffective for much of the fixture.

DF – Syazwan Andik Ishak (6.5/10): Like the other defensive personnel, they delivered in patrolling their part of the pitch. Was subbed out in the 72nd minute.

FW – Mohamadou Sumareh (5/10): A 26th minute chance should have been a glorious moment, but Mohamadou Sumareh dragged his shot narrowly wide with Thailand reeling and out of position defensively. He was eventually substituted in the 65th minute due to a knock.

MF – Syamer Kutty Abba (6.5/10): The central midfielder did his job in an industrious manner through his distributions but was not able to inspire offensively unable to provide the surprise attack from the middle of the park when the forwards struggled.

MF – Akram Mahinan (5/10): Same as his midfield partners, Akram Mahinan did the minimum for a midfielder in keeping the ball and pulling the strings but from an offensive standpoint was not inspiring. His yellow card puts further blemish on his otherwise acceptable level contributions.

MF – Safawi Rasid (5.5/10): Could have been the man of the match, being the brightest spark up front, but his total of eight attempts in the end hurt him more and his team. If only he had converted at least one then we are talking about a different story. He also got handed a booking.

FW – Zaquan Adha Abd Razak (5/10): A frustrating night for Zaquan overall as he wasn’t able to threaten Thailand much.

FW – Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (5.5/10): A disappointing night in comparison to the standards he set during the group stage, Norshahrul provided threats and chances for his team but his attempts ended up as wastes.

Substitutes

Ahmad Hazwan (6/10): Came on in place of injured Mohamadou Sumareh, but wasn’t able to provide the much needed inspiration nor impact in the match

Nazirul Naim Che Hashim (5.5/10): Was sent in place of Syazwan Andik. Nothing much to elaborate.

Shahrel Fikri Fauzi (6/10): Provided the much needed energy late in the second half but nothing else.

THAILAND

GK – Chatchai Budprom (7.5/10): The Thailand keeper was called into action on more occasions compared to his Malaysian counterpart but he was able to provide the necessary stops for a well-earned clean sheet.

DF – Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (7/10): Did his defensive duties effectively. But as a corner taker and a facilitator on the offensive end, he was subdued.

DF – Pansa Hemviboon (7/10): Like the other defensive personnel, Pansa Hemviboon can be commended for the defensive efforts to frustrate Malaysia and bring something to build on for the second leg.

DF – Chalermpong Kerdkaew (7/10): The captain had been reliable at the back with few mistakes.

DF – Mika Chunuonsee (7/10): A disruptive showing against Malaysia proved to be a positive sign for his squad in the end as the match concluded in a goalless draw.

MF – Tanaboon Kesarat (6/10): Tanaboon Kesarat helped more on the defensive end rather than creating chances up front.

MF – Nurul Sriyankem (5.5/10): Not much of a factor. His performance could have been improved more as evidenced by his early substitution a little after the hour mark.

MF – Sanrawat Dechmitr (7/10): The only bright spot in Thailand’s offence. Created chances and was a class with the ball at his feet. But in the end was still not enough as he failed to create a goal for his forwards.

MF – Thitipan Puangchan (6/10): Was not able to stamp his authority in midfield.

FW – Supachai Jaided (5/10): The Buriram United sensation was pedestrian in this match, almost anonymous. He was taken off at half time.

FW – Adisak Kraisorn (5.5/10): Saw only a few chances. When he did get presented an opportunity, he wasted it.

Substitutes:

MF – Pokkhao Anan (5/10): Brought in around at the second half in place of Supachai. Did not provide any impact and was booked.

MF – Pakorn Prempak (6/10): Subbed in at the hour mark. Nothing out of the ordinary with his introduction.

FW- Chananan Pombupha (NA): Subbed in at the 90th minute.