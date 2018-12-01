AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Malaysia vs Thailand

In the first 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal, Malaysia welcome defending champions Thailand at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The Malaysians will undoubtedly have the benefit of a full stadium with fans behind them and that should help them if they want to get past the War Elephants at home.

Meanwhile, the Thais are easily one of the favoured teams among the four remaining. If they can at least get a draw against Malaysia, they can feel good before traveling back for their home tie.

Here are the projected starting XI for both teams:

MALAYSIA (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Farizal

Defenders: Syahmi Safari, Aidil Zafuan, Shahrul Saad, Syazwan Andik

Midfielders: Akram Mahinan, Syamer Kutty, Safawi Rasid, Mohamadou Sumareh

Forwards: Norshahrul Idlan, Zaquan Adha

Given how successful Malaysia were in their last outing, it is very likely they have the same starting XI when they face the Thais.

Their forwards have been excellent throughout the campaign and ensuring they are constantly supplied decent balls should help Malaysia’s chances in the match.

THAILAND (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Chatchai Budprom

Defenders: Mika Chunuonsee, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Korrakor Wiriyaudomsiri

Midfielders: Thitipan Puangchan, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Thanaboon Kesarat

Forwards: Nurul Sriyankem, Adisak Kraisorn, Supachai Jaided

Just like Malaysia are predicted to, the Thais are looking to keep the same solid lineup they’ve had since their last outing in the competition, a 3-0 victory over Singapore.

With all players clicking, the War Elephants are going to be a threat despite playing away from home in the first leg of the semifinal.