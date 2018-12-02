AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Philippines vs Vietnam

In the first leg of their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal clash, Philippines host Vietnam at Panaad Stadium as both teams look for victories to get an early advantage.

This should be a crucial clash for both teams as the Azkals are hoping to use their home advantage to beat the Vietnamese heavyweights.

Meanwhile, a good result for the Golden Dragons away from home puts them in the driver seat as they prepare for their home leg later on in the competition.

With that in mind, here are the predicted starting XIs for both squads:

PHILIPPINES (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Michael Falkesgaard

Defenders: Carli De Murga, Martin Steuble, Alvaro Silva, Amani Aguinaldo

Midfielders: Stephan Schrock, Manny Ott, James Younghusband, Iain Ramsay

Forwards: Phil Younghusband, Patrick Reichelt

The Azkals will have to go through a few changes since a number of the key players in the group stages have departed the team and returned to play for their respective clubs.

This gives chances for other players and James Younghusband can possibly slot in the midfield to add a veteran presence and Amani Aguinaldo can hopefully fill the void in defence left by players like Daisuke Sato.

VIETNAM (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Van Lam

Defenders: Dinh Trong, Ngoc Hai, Duy Manh

Midfielders: Van Hau, Quang Hai, Xuan Truong, Trong Hoang

Forwards: Van Quyet, Anh Duc, Cong Phuong

Sticking to a tried and tested formation, Vietnam will be without Nguyen Van Toan when they travel to Bacolod against the Azkals.

The backline remains steady, given that the Golden Dragons have yet to concede a goal throughout the entire tournament.