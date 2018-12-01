Thailand ready for 80,000 Malaysians at Bukit Jalil – Mika Chunuonsee

Defender Mika Chunuonsee is more excited than nervous as he waits to walk out at Bukit Jalil Stadium on Saturday as Thailand take on Malaysia in the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal.

The War Elephants are set to face a hostile crowd of 80,000 fans – tickets sold out within three days – who are rooting for Tan Cheng Hoe’s charges to seal a home win.

Mika, who made his first Suzuki Cup start in the 3-0 victory over Singapore last week is hoping the team can use their experience from the 2014 final, to walk away victorious.

“Proud is the word in my world now. I have always been around the national team squad for a long time and to start such a big game (against Singapore), it was the moment I’ve been waiting for,” Mika told FOX Sports Asia.

“These are the kind of games you live for as a professional footballer. We have a lot of experienced boys in our team, some of them played here (at Bukit Jalil) in 2014 and we won the championship on this ground as well.

“With that experience, we will go out there and handle the occasion. I’ve been reading and watching a lot of the Bukit Jalil fanatical stuff and we know it won’t be easy. They are a top team but if we get it tactically right, we’ll be OK and hopefully snatch a win.”

The Thais will be banking on the midfield trident of Sanrawat Dechmitr, Thitiphan Puangchan and Tanaboon Kesarat to do the damage like they have done throughout the group stage.

While Malaysian coach Tan singled out Sanrawaat as the main man for the visitors, Mika reckons the other two midfielders are also key to their chances on Saturday night.

“The two sitting players – Thitiphan and Tanaboon – really give Sanrawat the license to do what he does best. The three of them work really well together. One will sit deep if the other goes up and of course, Sanrawat is the brains of the team,” the Bangkok United defender remarked.

“They all have great individual attributes but when you combine them together, they just click. They have been at it for four games in a row and they are our main boys. Against Malaysia, they must show up and the rest of us will be ready to back them up.”

The 29-year-old is also aware of the immense pressure back home, where the fans are expecting nothing less than another title. Mika himself, has put that marker as his personal target, and is confident that the War Elephants can go all the way.

He added: “The Thai people expect us to win it, nothing less. We know it won’t be easy and we are taking it one game at a time, starting with Malaysia. But with the quality we have, we definitely have it in us to win it.

“We know what it takes to get to the end and if we do, that’ll be a great way to put a smile on all Thai fans’ faces to end 2018!”

Mika will be hoping he gets the nod over Philip Roller at right-back as Milovan Rajevac will probably go into the game at Bukit Jalil with a more defensive mindset.

Should the Thais get a positive result in Malaysia, they will seek to book their berth in the final when Harimau Malaya travel to the Rajamangala Stadium for the reverse fixture on Wednesday, December 5.