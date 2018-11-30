AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Large bonus awaits Thailand’s War Elephants if triumphant

In a report by the Bangkok Post, Thailand’s national football team are poised to be given a significant amount of prize money if the squad can triumph in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 for the third straight time.

After finishing the initial part of the campaign on top of Group B, head coach Milovan Rajevac’s squad is in a good position to go all the way to the final and the trophy given the fiery form of the team.

The front-line has been the most mesmerising element of the squad’s past group stage performances by notching 15 goals in total (the most in the tournament, as of the moment, according to Opta stats).

If the War Elephants are able to finish as champions, the team will receive USD 300,000.00 direct, as the tournament prize.

As of this moment, the team are already assured of four million baht (approximately USD 121.67K) as bonuses for their group stage successes. But another 10 million baht (approximately USD 304K) awaits if they can go all the way and lift the coveted regional trophy.

Despite the significant sum of compensation that is on offer for the Thai football team, head coach Rajevac is still wary of the challenge ahead, especially with their semifinal opener happening in the partisan atmosphere of Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

However, although the Serbian coach of the War Elephants acknowledges the hurdles facing him and his wards, he is confident of his team’s ability to churn out a positive result to take home and work upon in the second leg back in Rajamangala in Bangkok.

“I’m sure my team is capable of delivering a quality performance and have the ability to get a positive result. Tomorrow is only the first half and the second half will be in Bangkok, but it’s important to score a goal and not to leave with a negative result,” said coach Rajevac, as quoted from the affsuzukicup.com prematch presser.

Malaysia vs Thailand first leg semifinal is scheduled to kick off on December 1, 2018 at 2045H SGT.