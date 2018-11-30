AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: The young guns set to light up the semi-finals

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at four bright prospects that could take the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semi-finals by storm.

The AFF Suzuki Cup has always provided a platform for some of Southeast Asia’s young stars to showcase their abilities and the 2018 edition has been no different.

With the semi-finals getting underway on Saturday, it is down to four teams vying for regional glory: Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Philippines.

While established stars such as Adisak Kraisorn, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Nguyen Van Quyet and Stephan Schrock have all played key roles for their respective sides, several youngsters have also emerged and are looming as pivotal players in the semis.

With the exception of Philippines, whose youngest member of the squad is 22, FOX Sports Asia picks the outstanding Under-21 talent from each team that could light up the tournament in its closing stages.

1) Syahmi Safari (Malaysia)

Plenty has been made about how the older brigade of Norshahrul, Aidil Zafuan and Zaquan Adha has led Malaysia’s impressive charge to the semi-finals.

However, coach Tan Cheng Hoe has not been afraid to put his faith in youth with Safawi Rasid and Syamer Kutty Abba, both 21, and 22-year-old left-back Syazwan Andik.

The most impressive of the lot has arguably been right-back Syahmi Safari, still only 20 but already playing with maturity beyond his years.

Zaquan Adha exhibiting his 💪 poaching skills for 🇲🇾 Malaysia to level 1-1 with 🇱🇦 Laos!

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #MASvLAO Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/WbeVqzvKwT pic.twitter.com/QFQsPWgHYP — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 12, 2018

The Selangor man sticks to his defensive duties manfully but is also always eager to push forward, and has provided plenty of drive and good deliveries from his flank.

2) Supachai Jaided (Thailand)

If the Suzuki Cup had a “Best Young Player” award, there is no doubt that Thailand’s Supachai Jaided would currently be leading the way.

⚽⚽ Supachai Jaided registering his 2nd goal at the #AFFSuzukiCup18 handing 🇹🇭 Thailand the opening goal away to the 🇵🇭 Philippines!

#TimeToShine #PHIvTHA Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/bafyDENbm9 pic.twitter.com/caJcnE6dOa — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 21, 2018

The Buriram United striker has been a revelation playing effectively as a wide target-man, displaying a good mix of finesse and brute strength along with a keen eye for goal.

🤦‍♂️ A bad clearance by 🇸🇬 Singapore allowed Supachai Jaided to extend 🇹🇭 Thailand’s lead!

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #THAvSIN Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/7jTNktAmov pic.twitter.com/28BmPf5Mqz — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 25, 2018

In particular, his strike against Singapore – one of three goals he has netted so far in the tournament – perfectly showcased his abilities as he pounced on a defensive mistake and took the ball down with a sublime touch before drilling a shot home.

If he maintains his form, it might be impossible for Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac to ignore him even for next January’s AFC Asian Cup 2019.

3) Mike Ott (Philippines)

Philippines have the oldest squad at the tournament so there were always going to be limited options in selecting a standout young player, especially more so since 22-year-old midfielder John-Patrick Strauss has left the squad due to club commitments and will play no further part in the tournament.

With that in mind, we have plumped for 23-year-old Mike Ott.

The nippy attacker started the Azkals’ opening 1-0 win over Singapore but was dropped following a quiet display and has since had to bide his time on the bench.

Nonetheless, the younger of Philippines’ Ott brothers has previously shown he has what it takes to succeed at international level and must now take his chance when it is presented to him again.

4) Doan Van Hau (Vietnam)

Vietnam have no shortage of talented youngsters in their side and Nguyen Quang Hai, Tran Dinh Trong and Nguyen Tien Linh would have been worthy of mention.

But, given how the Vietnamese are the only ones still to concede at the tournament, it is a sign of how well they have done defensively and left wing-back Doan Van Hau has certainly contributed to that.

Aggressive in the tackle but composed when in possession, Van Hau has enjoyed a brilliant 2018 which has also included a runners-up finish at January’s AFC U-23 Championship and fourth place at Asian Games 2018.

Given how the likes of Nguyen Cong Phuong and Luong Xuan Truong had both earned moves abroad in recent years, Van Hau could just be plying his trade in one of Asia’s top leagues in the near future.