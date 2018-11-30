AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Kuala Lumpur extends public transport services once again for Malaysia-Thailand semifinal clash

Anticipating a higher number of spectators in the AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal first leg clash between Malaysia and Thailand in Bukit Jalil National Stadium, transport entity Rapid KL will once again extend its services this Saturday.

In an advisory via their Facebook page, it said the line services will run up until 1:00AM the next day to serve the fans leaving from the stadium premises after the match.

A series of routes that will be active in the extended hours has been provided for the perusal of the fans who will make the trip to the match to witness the game unfold live in the venue.

In line with the anticipated rush of people that will use the services, Rapid KL advised the public “to utilise MyRapid and Touch ‘n Go travel cards for smooth travel at stations to avoid long queues for travel token at ticket sales machines.”

For those who do not have such travel cards or would not be able to acquire such, Rapid KL added further important guidelines.

“Another alternative is to buy a token for a return trip once at the Bukit Jalil LRT Station and use it for a return trip. However, you need to ensure that the token is not lost while in the stadium,” shared Rapid KL.

Another factor that might increase the number of spectators on the December 5 fixture in comparison to the clash against Myanmar is FA Malaysia opted to reduce the prices of tickets.

For further announcements and guidelines fans watching the match in Bukit Jalil may check out Rapid KL’s Facebook page or visit www.myrapid.com.my.