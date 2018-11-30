Philippines and Vietnam, two Southeast Asian teams that have thrown at us some of the most exciting matches in recent years, are all set to clash again. But this time, the stakes are even higher as they battle it out for a place in the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The first leg will be played at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod on Sunday while the return leg will take place at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on December 6. Vietnam are strong favourites for the 2018 title of the biennial tournament, but if the Azkals can upstage the Golden Dragons come next week, it will definitely go down as an even bigger ‘Miracle in Hanoi’.

So, FOX Sports Asia brings to you a closer look at the three key battles in the first leg at Bacolod.

Nguyen Anh Duc vs Alvaro Silva

Nguyen Anh Duc is one of the leaders in this young Vietnam squad that has made the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. And he leads by example on and off the pitch. He has scored two goals in three appearances for the Golden Dragons at this year’s tournament and has also recorded six shots during the 251 minutes he has been on the field.

Anh Duc was part of the Vietnam squad at the 2010 and 2014 AFF Suzuki Cups scoring a brace in his side’s 7-1 thrashing of Myanmar back in 2010. In the 2018 group stages, he has proved himself to be in scoring touch netting against Laos and Malaysia and looks hungry to win his maiden AFF title.

However, trying to stop him from doing that will be the big burly Philippines centre-back Alvaro Silva. In just two starts for the Azkals, the Spain-born defender has already made 11 clearances and five interceptions proving how crucial he is to the nation’s chances at the Suzuki Cup.

Silva has a success rate of 100 per cent when it comes to tackles and has also completed 87 passes in the two games at a success rate 84.5 per cent — impressive figures for any defender.

With Philippines losing a host of names since the start of the tournament, it will be crucial that the former Malaga youth star continues his good work at the back and keep Vietnam’s attackers, especially Anh Duc, at bay.

Phil Younghusband vs Tran Dinh Trong

This is another striker vs centre-back battle that could go a long way in deciding the outcome of the tie. Vietnam have the best defence in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 so far and haven’t conceded a single goal. They have looked impenetrable, but facing a physically-superior Azkals will be a new ball game for the Vietnamese.

And standing at 1.84 metres, Azkals’ reliable captain Phil Younghusband will be their biggest threat out there on Sunday. The Philippines forward has already opened his scoring against Timor-Leste in the group stages and he will be hoping to make his height advantage counts against the Golden Dragons as well.

But it won’t be a straightforward task for the 31-year-old striker as he will be under the close watch of Vietnam centre-back Tran Dinh Trong. He might still only be 21 years old, but he was one of the stars as his country finished runners-up in the AFC U23 Championship earlier this year and has taken his a-game to the senior team.

The Hanoi FC defender has played all of Vietnam’s games in the tournament and has made 15 clearances, two blocks and three interceptions so far in the. The 1.74 metre-tall centre-back has also completed 133 passes in the tournament at a success rate of 84.7 per cent!

Manuel Ott vs Nguyen Quang Hai

Though Philippines’ Manny Ott and Vietnam’s Nguyên Quang Hai will not be involved in a face-to-face battle during the two legs, the prospects of the two teams will heavily depend upon which of the two midfield creative sparks manage to break free and orchestrate their respective team’s gameplay.

26-year-old Ott is a veteran already for the Azkals team having won 46 international caps for the country and has continued to be a key player for former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson. He has started three of the four games for Philippines so far in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and has averaged around 60 passes every match at a success rate of 84.9 per cent.

He has also made four key passes in the tournament and fired a total of six shots in the three matches he has played. Meanwhile, his counterpart Quang Hai’s numbers are even more impressive and he already has an upper hand heading into the semifinal after the withdrawal of holding mideo John Patrick Strauss from the Azkals squad.

Quang Hai, just 21 years of age, has started all four games for the 2010 champions so far and has completed 221 passes (tournament’s second best)! He has also provided nine key passes and an assist during those games. Add to that the two goals he has netted for himself, you could say that he has cemented himself as the midfield live-wire for Park Hang-seo’s side.

The youngster took the Vietnam U23s to one step away from the continental glory in China earlier this year. But, with the senior team in the regional completion, he will be determined to go all the way to the top!