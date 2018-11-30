AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Semifinal: Philippines vs Vietnam – live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 continues in the knockout stage as Philippines host Vietnam in a semifinal first leg clash with both squads aiming to get closer to the final.

Vietnam’s Golden Dragons head into the fixture after topping Group A while the Azkals earned their spot after finishing second in Group B.

And that’s it as we wrap the group stages of the @affsuzukicup 2018. But before we go, let’s take a look at what awaits the four teams in the semifinals of the #AFFSuzukiCup18! @Changsuek_TH @FAM_Malaysia @TheAzkalsPH #Vietnam #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/ODG6xYlpFB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 25, 2018

A mouthwatering affair is definitely in store which will serve as a face-off between two AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualified teams from the Southeast Asian region.

Who will reign superior in Panaad before heading back for the decider in My Dinh Stadium?

Let’s find out!

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Philippines vs Vietnam takes place in Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod on December 2, 2018 and kick-off is at 1930H SGT.

FOX Sports Asia will have all the latest news, features and opinions from the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as LIVE updates from all the matches through our live blogs right here.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Fans in the Philippines can watch this particular match on ESPN Sports 5.

For Myanmar-based fans, they can catch the action unfold via Sky Net Sports.

Vietnam-based fans can witness the clash via VTV networks.