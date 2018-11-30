AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Head to Head: Philippines vs Vietnam

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has now entered the last four stage with Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam vying for the two spots in the grand finale. While the War Elephants and Harimau Malaya face off in one of the semifinals, the Azkals and the Golden Dragons play in the other.

Here in this article, FOX Sports Asia will focus on the previous battles between Philippines and Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup history and how they turned out for them keeping in mind the first leg of the semifinal between these two sides on 2nd December in Bacolod.

2002 Group Stage: Vietnam 4-1 Philippines

The two sides first met in the AFF Championship in the fourth edition of the tournament. The Azkals were fresh off a 6-1 hiding from Myanmar in their previous match, while Vietnam, on the contrary, had hammered Cambodia 9-2 in their opener.

As expected, the Golden Dragons were a step above their Filipino counterparts as braces from Huynh Hong Son and Le Huynh Duc condemned the Azkals to a 4-1 loss. Richard Canedo was the only goal-scorer from Philippines.

Vietnam went on to finish as the third best side in the tourney while Philippines were knocked out in the group stage.

2010 Group Stage: Philippines 2:0 Vietnam



The most famous and era-defining match of the lot. At the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Philippines came in as heavy underdogs while Vietnam were confident of an easy win. The hosts had dismantled Myanmar 7-1 in their group opener and were coming into the match brimming with confidence.

Christopher Greatwich’s 38th-minute strike and Phil Younghusband’s goal 11 minutes from the full-time whistle saw the Azkals register a highly unlikely win – one which came to be known as the ‘Miracle in Hanoi‘. Vietnam and Philippines, eventually, qualified for the semifinals but lost to Malaysia and Indonesia respectively.

More of the same from Younghusband and co. in the 2018 semifinals could very well book Philipinnes’ ticket for their first ever AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final.

2012 Group Stage: Philippines 1-0 Vietnam



Vietnam and Philippines were pitted in the same group for the second consecutive edition and again played in their respective second matches of the tourney. While the former drew their first match against Myanmar, the latter had lost 2-1 to Thailand.

Philippines were successful in overturning their fortunes in the tournament as they came out victors with a 1-0 scoreline, courtesy a goal from Emelio Asada Caligdong. The Azkals then defeated Myanmar in their next group stage encounter to qualify for the last four but lost to Singapore there and were knocked out.

2014 Group Stage: Vietnam 3-1 Philippines



The last time Philippines and Vietnam met in an AFF Suzuki Cup encounter was in 2014. Part of the same group again, they were assured of a place each in the semifinals and this match was played to decide who finishes top of the group.

Goals from Ngo Hoang Thinh, Vu Minh Tuan and Pham Thanh Luong led the Golden Dragons to a 3-1 victory with Paul Mulders scoring the only goal for Azkals. Unfortunately, though, both the sides were defeated in the semifinals again.