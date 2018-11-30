Malaysia winger Mohamadou Sumareh believes that their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal first leg will be a completely new challenge from the ones the Harimau Malaya has faced in the biennial tournament so far.

Speaking on the eve of the first leg of the semifinal which is to be held at their home of Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Sumareh reaffirmed that Malaysia will have their work cut out against the War Elephants on Saturday.

“This game against Thailand will be a completely different ball game. We all need to work extra hard and help each other out from the start to the end of the 90 minutes,” said Sumareh at the pre-match news conference which was live on AFF Suzuki Cup’s Facebook page.

“Thailand are one of the favourites in the tournament and the winners of the last edition as well. So we will go there and give everything. We will play as we have been doing and follow our coach’s (Tan Cheng Hoe) instruction,” said the 24-year-old who plays for Pahang FA.

“We all will have to run a lot more and work well together. And hopefully we can get a good result,” he added.

The Gambia-born attacker is yet to find the back of the net in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 despite being a potent threat in the previous matches. But Sumareh says the lack of goals is not something that he loses sleep over.

Which battles will decide victor when #Malaysia face #Thailand in @affsuzukicup semifinal 1st leg? ⚔️🏆 🇹🇭 Sanrawat Dechmitr vs 🇲🇾 @AkramMahinan 🇹🇭 Adisak Kraisorn vs 🇲🇾 ??? Here are the 3 key battles to look out for.⚽#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPridehttps://t.co/rAY44oxPw5 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 29, 2018

“The team is winning the games and I am happy about that. Every game, I want to do good and improve my performance. I will give my best for Saturday’s game as well and hopefully we will win the semifinal,” Sumareh said.

“Tomorrow, what comes first is a win for the team. If I score, well and good. It will be a bonus. But I will be happier if the team wins,” he added.

And to do so, he expects the vociferous Malaysian support to turn up in huge numbers and fill the Bukit Jalil. “I am excited because it will be a big crowd. It gives us the confidence. The whole Malaysian fans will be behind us and the whole team is looking forward to play the game in front of them,” he said