Ahead of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal first leg encounter against Thailand, Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe believes the War Elephants playmaker Sanrawat Dechmitr will be the man his players will have to be wary of.

“Sanrawat has the killer pass and he is mobile. So it won’t be an easy task to contain him,” said Tan Cheng Hoe, speaking at the pre-match news conference which was live on AFF Suzuki Cup’s Facebook page.

“But hopefully, our midfield can close him down. It is important that my players will have to play according to the plan and not be afraid of the Thailand players,” said the Malaysia head coach.

Sanrawat has provided four assists from four matches in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 playing as the creative spark in coach Milovan Rajevac’s Thailand side.

However, the Malaysia coach also feels it won’t be just the Thai playmaker who has the potential to hurt his players during the semifinal.

“It’s not just Adisak Kraisorn or Sanrawat. Overall, you can see that Thailand have the most balanced squad in the tournament. They are not only potent in attack, but also have very experienced defenders who have commanded the backline very well,” he said.

“It will be 180 minutes of football and we will have to go on to the pitch with good momentum. Everybody is aware of the talent, quality and experience running through the Thailand squad. They are composed and patient,” the former Kedah FA coach said.

Speaking on the eve of the game, the coach revealed his team’s plan will be to stop Thailand from scoring a goal in Kuala Lumpur. “It is very important that we do not concede a goal in the fist leg. A positive result will be a big motivation to go to Bangkok,” he said.

“I will be very happy as long as we do not concede a goal,” said the coach when asked if he will be content with a goalless draw from the first leg.

However, he was adamant that his team will not take a defensive approach against the Thais. “We will not get a good result if we just defend throughout. We have to attack and also be aware of the opposition’s attacks because they have the quality,” he said.

“My defenders have to be very careful and focussed on Thailand’s transitions. We need to focus and cut off their threats,” he added.