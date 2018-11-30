AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Tomorrow, we break tradition – Milovan Rajevac

Thailand visit the Bukit Jalil stadium on November 1, in the first leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup Semifinal. Speaking ahead of the occasion was Thailand’s coach Milovan Rajevac, along with defender Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri. They both addressed the media at the pre-match press conference.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference which was live on AFF Suzuki Cup’s Facebook page, Rajevac claimed that this is only the ‘first half’ of the tie, while also remarking about the hospitality.

“I’m glad to be here and to enjoy the hospitality. This is the semifinal of this competition and the four best teams are playing. Tomorrow is only the first half, the second half is four days later in Bangkok. But we know many people will come and the atmosphere will be great. I hope everybody will enjoy the match.”

Speaking alongside the coach was defender Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, who gave an update on the team news, “We are 100 per cent fit and everybody is ready.”

The coach was then asked about Thailand’s poor away from, regarding which, he had this to say:

“That is the fact but we are trying to play the same, both home and away. I don’t think there would be any distraction if you look at the previous match. I am sure my team is capable of delivering a good performance.”

Having never won at the Bukit Jalil stadium, the odds aren’t in Thailand’s favour. But the Serbian coach isn’t too worried and says that traditions are to be broken.

“As I said before, I am trying to work with my team to have the same standards home and away. Playing in such a beautiful stadium like this and with a huge amount of supporters who will cheer every good thing that happens on the pitch. For us, it is important to focus only on the game.

“Traditions exist but everybody tries to break these traditions. They are there to be broken and we will try to do that tomorrow,” said Rajevac

He also had some remarks about Bukit Jalil’s playing surface, “We are getting used to this type of grass. We played in Hong Kong recently in October, and then the Philippines. This will be our third time. Tonight we will have our training and we’ll try to adapt to this type of grass.”

The Serbian coach had high praise for his opponents of the semifinals, who he believes are on the right track and can even make it to the next AFC Asian Cup.

“Definitely, that’s the case. We didn’t notice that before but then we studied them closely and we noticed that there are several good players.

“Malaysian football is evolving, it is going in the right direction. But several other things need to fall into place. They have several good young players but for success, you need a mixture of experienced players and young players who are hungry for success. If they are tactically disciplined, focused, motivated, and if they have good coaches to lead them, I’m sure Malaysia will qualify for the next cup,” Rajevac remarked

When asked which of his departments will decide the match, Rajevac had this to say:

“It is important for the players to understand that there are two goals in the match- your goal and the opposition goal. The ability to play in both directions is the key to modern football. This is what we want, to attack as a team and to defend as a team.”

