AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Philippine Azkals down to 18 – Who needs to step up?

The Philippine Azkals could be considered as on of the teams that has experienced the most numbers of pull-outs while in the middle of the campaign either due to injury (Luke Woodland) or because they need to return to their respective clubs (Neil Etheridge, Daisuke Sato, Patrick Strauss, Stephan Palla).

Such departures of key players just right before the Azkals are about to face the hurdle they haven’t conquered yet, the semifinal, could serve as setbacks in a way, but they have been well anticipated already given their club situations and the competition’s stage well outside already of the FIFA international break.

With this, we tackle the current three key voids for the Azkals and how they affect or will affect the the Philippine squad’s campaign into the knockout phase of the tournament.

All stats from Opta

Key absentee 1: Goalkeeper – Neil Etheridge

Neil Etheridge has been no doubt the biggest star of the Philippines for this AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign due to his profile as an English Premier League player as the most obvious reason.

But aside from that fact, Neil has shown consistency as a capable keeper whether he was still at the lower tiers of the England’s professional football system or now at the top-flight.

His previous Suzuki Cup campaign with the Azkals last 2010 was also a highly commendable stint, with several crucial saves that helped his side reach the semifinal of the tournament for the first ever.

However, this 2018 edition, Etheridge only featured in one match (against Singapore) out of a possible two that fall within the FIFA calendar before returning back to club duty with Cardiff City FC.

Who stepped up? Michael Falkesgaard

The Bangkok United stopper featured for the first time for the Azkals in the AFF Suzuki Cup against Timor-Leste where he was able to come up with a decent performance overall despite conceding two goals in the process, that could be attributed to a significant dip in the defensive line’s performance in the second half rather than just the goalkeeper.

But Michael was able to bounce from that scare with solid performances against Thailand and Indonesia to help the Philippines reach the semifinal stage for the fourth time in the past five editions.

His assured demeanour as the Azkals’ sentinel between the posts proved that he is a much worthy replacement for the Neil Etheridge and that provides head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson a sense of security for the specific role.

Key absentee 2: Left-back – Daisuke Sato

Daisuke Sato of Romanian club Sepsi OSK has been a powerhouse for the Azkals as a left back. A battling defender who doesn’t seem to run out of energy, pace and spirit, Sato has been one of the brightest spots for the squad’s good showing in the group stage.

He can chase for the ball, executing six clearances with an 88.9 percent tackling success rate, and take on duels without hesitation with 61.1% success.

His battling characteristic on the pitch makes him susceptible to bookings or cautions though which he was able to receive (1 yellow card) during the group stage.

His departure to return and resume his ongoing club campaign in the Liga I opens the void on left back position.

Who needs to step up? Martin Steuble and Amani Aguinaldo

Martin Steuble will be Sato’s direct replacement for the left-back position. Previously placed as right-back in the matches against Thailand and Indonesia, Steuble needs to adapt playing at left-back the soonest.

He won’t be totally unfamiliar with the role though as he has served as left-back in club duty with Ceres-Negros. His 11 clearances coupled with 75% success tackling rate will be his main assets that he will bring with to the new role.

Amani Aguinaldo meanwhile could be a new face to the starting eleven and might be the one to slot in at right-back in place of the movement of Steuble to the other side of the pitch.

Originally a centre-back, he has been a stalwart for the Azkals during the tenure of previous head coach Thomas Dooley until a knee injury put a halt to his increasing momentum as one of the Philippines’ best defenders.

It is also possible that Aguinaldo could partner Alvaro Silva as a centre-half with De Murga being at right-back.

Though fully recovered already, Amani Aguinaldo has yet to be fully tested in this campaign and would definitely need to be at his best once coach Sven-Goran Eriksson shows faith in him as a starter against Vietnam.

Key absentee 3: Midfielder – Patrick Strauss

Patrick Strauss of 2. Bundesliga outfit FC Erzgebirge Aue is the last key player who departs the Azkals back to club duty. What will be missed from him though is his youth (he’s only 22 years of age) coupled with a maturity in his game as a midfielder in a more defensive role.

His 82 percent success rate in passing will be missed. Manny Ott would definitely need to compensate for the void.

Who needs to step up? James Younghusband

Veteran James Younghusband would need to slot in the midfield to help out Manny Ott man the middle of the park with the latter on a more advanced “playmaker” role.

James though would need to maintain his good showing on the defensive end of the middle of the pitch with his 100% success tackle rate coming in handy. The youthful might be something that would not be replicated by James but the experience will be the key contribution by the big man for Sven’s squad.

Possible semifinal lineup for The Azkals :